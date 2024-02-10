Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.43

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.43 and traded as high as C$35.98. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.98, with a volume of 399 shares.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

