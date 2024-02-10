Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,327. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $175.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

