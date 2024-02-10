ReddCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.39 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $67.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00150352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.