ReddCoin Trading 35.4% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $71.71 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

