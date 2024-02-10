Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,469,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,591,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

