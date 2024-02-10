Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.12

Request (REQ) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $123.64 million and $161.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,970.30 or 1.00017772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009907 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00180346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10374978 USD and is up 21.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $36,220,696.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

