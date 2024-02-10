Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.55 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $1,959.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,643,378,008 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,748,585 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

