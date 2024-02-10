Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.34 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $1,937.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.49 or 0.05224712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00027672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,643,144,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,514,985 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.