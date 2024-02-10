Secret Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $686.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00115215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007455 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00266533 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

