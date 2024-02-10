SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

About SGL Carbon

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.