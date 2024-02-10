Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.65

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.65 and traded as high as C$12.07. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 149,417 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$884.40 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$191.97 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.2648169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.