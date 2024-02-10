SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $305.40 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $305.40 million and $27.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015768 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.78 or 0.99980436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009963 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,038,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,038,845.8794525 with 1,252,810,208.1587567 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30309731 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $29,019,981.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

