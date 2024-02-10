SingularityNET Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $303.56 million and $25.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015632 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,711.20 or 0.99944469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009963 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00181343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,038,845.8794525 with 1,252,810,208.1587567 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30309731 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $29,019,981.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

