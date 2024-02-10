SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.7 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.09. 586,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.60 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,319,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 320,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,478,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 306,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

