SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.0 million-$192.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 586,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,379. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

