SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.0 million-$192.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 586,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.80 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 375,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,319,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 320,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,478,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 306,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 194,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.