SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 586,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,530. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

