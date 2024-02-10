SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.22 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWI

SolarWinds Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 586,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,379. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -261.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 51.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.