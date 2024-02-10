Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.75 and traded as high as C$15.76. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.