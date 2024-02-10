SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.11-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5-619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.56 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $27.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.99. 674,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,033. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.