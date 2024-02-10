Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Down 4.3%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

