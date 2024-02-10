Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $150.34 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,669.49 or 1.00030134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009985 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00182133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03904433 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,264,054.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.