Steem Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $104.22 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00148938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.30 or 0.00518933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00246100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00161805 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,371,681 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

