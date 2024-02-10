Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 225,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,590. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

View Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.