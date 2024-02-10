STP (STPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $103.85 million and $2.46 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015632 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,711.20 or 0.99944469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009963 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00181343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05395995 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,678,816.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

