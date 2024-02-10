Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 14.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

