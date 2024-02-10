Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.140-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$32.5 billion.

Subaru Stock Performance

FUJHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 120,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Subaru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Subaru by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

