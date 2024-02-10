Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00007194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $31.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,581,110 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

