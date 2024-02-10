Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases Earnings Results

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter.

Sysmex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,731. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

