Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.94.

TPR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 6,465,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

