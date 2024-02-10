Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.57). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
Taptica International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125. The firm has a market cap of £158.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.93.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
