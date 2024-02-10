Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $84.34

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.34 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.02). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 513,821 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £499.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8,060.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -60,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.