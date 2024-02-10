Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 3,240,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.