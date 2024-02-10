Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after purchasing an additional 844,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.