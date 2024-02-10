Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $76,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. 1,316,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

