Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.760-6.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $88.09. 1,316,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.