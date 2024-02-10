Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.760-6.900 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.47.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

