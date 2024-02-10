Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $17.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001423 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001245 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 991,397,345 coins and its circulating supply is 970,520,174 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

