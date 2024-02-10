The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $190,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. 2,163,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

