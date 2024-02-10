Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $274.58 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $274.58 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,444,572,443 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

