Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Threshold has a market cap of $259.96 million and $8.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.72 or 0.99953153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00179437 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02615766 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,649,554.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.