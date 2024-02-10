Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7 billion-$16.7 billion.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,132. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.