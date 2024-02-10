TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). 54,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 138,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.35. The company has a market cap of £35.97 million, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,385,859.35). In related news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,385,859.35). Also, insider Steve Winters acquired 94,906 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,758.64 ($52,348.80). Corporate insiders own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.