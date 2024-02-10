Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Broadcrest Asset Management LLC

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Transcat accounts for 35.8% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 3.85% of Transcat worth $33,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. 27,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.43 million, a PE ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

