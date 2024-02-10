Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.65 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). 810,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,461,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.35 ($0.61).

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm has a market cap of £205.02 million, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

