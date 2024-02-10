TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.36 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $57.36 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,769,985 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05307578 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,505,643.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

