Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. 5,848,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,357. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

