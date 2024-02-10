Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

