Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $110.38 million and $119.83 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0231356 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $119,175,532.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

