Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0411 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $9,373.93 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00148916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.63 or 0.00519530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00054375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00249673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00164392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,698,772 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

